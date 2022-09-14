Natura (NTCO3) collapses with interest and rumor of merger with Avon; Is it time to buy the stocks? – Money Times

The actions of nature (NTCO3) of Ibovespa (IBOV) closed the trading session this Tuesday (13) with a drop of 5.90%, quoted at R$ 15.96.

The shares follow the line of the main B3 index, which is experiencing a tight day and broke the 111,000-point thresholdimpacted by Higher than expected inflation in the US.

With the Brazilian and foreign stock markets under pressure, the assets of the retail fall driven by the rise in future interest term, explains the retail analyst at Eleven, Victoria Minato. At 12:00 pm, Brazil’s yield curve accelerated up to 23 bps.

In the case of Natura, the drop is even more accentuated due to rumors of a possible merger of operations with Avonin addition to splitting the aesop and The Body Shop.

Eleven has a neutral recommendation for NTCO3, with a target price of BRL 20.00 – which implies a potential increase of 18%, based on Monday’s closing (12).

The merger between Natura and Avon

Market rumors say that Natura will no longer focus on the global platform model of beauty brands and will focus on Latin America, with the acceleration of the merger with Avon.

The company’s board of directors will meet Wednesday (14) and Thursday (15) to discuss a crucial change in strategy.

Minatto, from Eleven, says that the short-term restructuring plans, already mentioned by Natura, should simplify the structure of the holdingreducing costs and boosting the result as a whole.

The possible merger would still optimize the company’s processes, giving more clarity about Natura’s focus for the long term, says the analyst.

However, Minatto “still sees a long way to go in terms of integration with Avon”.

The scenery for Nature

Natura has seen its market value melt by 70% since June 2021. The Eleven analyst recalls that the company was one of the retail companies that suffered the most during the pandemic.

“Unlike its peers who have already surpassed pre-covid levels, Natura continues to present weak results with strong pressure on margins, leading the company to postpone its guidance of revenue and financial leverage for 2024″, he emphasizes.

Furthermore, he says, war between Russia and Ukraine brings additional pressure, as the two countries represent around 20% of Avon International’s revenue.

Follow Money Times on Instagram!

Connect with the market and have access to exclusive content about the news that enrich your day! Seven days a week and 24 hours a day, you will have access to the most important and commented topics of the moment. And even better, multimedia content with images, videos and a lot of interactivity, such as: the summary of the main news of the day in Minuto Money Times, Money Times Responds, in which our journalists answer questions about investments and market trends, lives and much more most… Click here and follow our profile now!

Disclaimer

O money times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.