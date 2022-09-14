New aid of R$ 1,000 from the government already has a date to leave; who receives?

Thousands of professionals are looking forward to receiving the third installment of Truck Driver Assistance on the 24th of September. The deadline for sending the self-declaration, a mandatory document for some cargo carriers, ended on the 12th.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, 129,788 professionals had sent the document by 6:00 pm on August 29. It is mandatory for those who did not register a cargo operation in 2022, but intend to receive financial aid from the government.

Whoever sent the self-declaration until the end of the term can withdraw the first two installments retroactively, together with the third. Each of the six quotas provided for the benefit has a value of R$ 1 thousand.

Professionals who forward the document from now on will be able to receive the next deposits, but will not be entitled to the previous ones. The self-declaration is available on the Emprega Brasil Portal and on the Digital Work Card application.

Who can receive the Trucker Aid?

Created through a constitutional amendment edited by the government, the aid is a right of cargo carriers who fit the criteria below:

  • Have an active registration in the National Registry of Road Cargo Carriers (RNTRC) of the National Land Transport Agency;
  • Have a valid CPF and CNH;
  • Submit the self-declaration when there is no cargo record in 2022.

Check out the Trucker Aid

Check payment dates and registration deadline to receive the benefit:

Final date for sending dataPayday
July, 22August 9 (paid)
August 15th to 29thSeptember 6th (paid)
September 12thSeptember 24
october 09October, 22
November 13November 26th
december 4thDecember 17th

