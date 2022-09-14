Newspaper publishes list of leaders invited to Elizabeth’s funeral

The British newspaper The Times today released a glimpse of the list of world leaders who will be invited to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, to be held on the 19th, at Westminster Abbey in London.

Around 500 of the world’s most powerful heads of state will have the opportunity to pay their final respects to the English monarch. From the British Commonwealth of Nations, the presence of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Jamaican Governor General Sir Patrick Allen are confirmed.

Among the international presidents, Joe Biden (United States), Emmanuel Macron (France), Frank-Walter Steinmeier (Germany), Sergio Mattarella (Italy), Ursula von der Leyen (European Commission) and Jair Bolsonaro (Brazil) are some of the names. expected at the event.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin are excluded from the relationship – probably excluded by a factor related to the war between the two countries. Nor will the heads of state of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, and Myanmar, Win Myint, be called.