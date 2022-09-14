Neymar reinvents himself at Paris Saint-Germain and becomes indispensable again

After an irregular income and a troubled off-field life, the Paris Saint-Germain was ready to trade Neymar in the last transfer window, but the Brazilian managed to reinvent himself with a great start to the season, with good plays and goals. He will be on the field this Wednesday to face Maccabi Haifa, at the Sammy Ofer Stadium, in Israel.

Less than a month ago, the forward’s future was uncertain in Paris, and PSG’s new football managers, director Luis Campos and coach Christophe Galtier, who wanted a fresh start to end the Pochettino era, were looking for a way out for the shirt. 10.

Several injuries, training delays and minimal sporting commitment: at the moment when the club’s president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, decreed an end to the excesses, complaints piled up about Neymar, who seemed to be the only reason for all the failures of the club. team.

Since then, the Brazilian has managed to conquer everyone and now no one regrets his stay at PSG. Although his departure was blocked mainly due to his astronomical salary of 4 million euros per month and current contract, it was on the pitch that Neymar regained his prestige with the French club’s board.

Neymar talks with coach Christophe Galtier before the Champions League match Photograph: FRANK FIFE / AFP

With ten goals and seven assists in nine games across all competitions, the 30-year-old striker is levitating, imposing himself as the most effective player on the team, leaving behind two greats in this regard: Messi and Mbappé.

In any case, Neymar never thought of leaving Paris in a hasty way, contrary to his desire in 2019, when he raised the possibility of returning to Barcelona. With a contract renewed from last year until 2025, the Brazilian striker activated on two occasions a clause that allows him to extend his contract with PSG for another two seasons, until 2027. This also means new release clauses.

In addition to the financial aspect, the prospect of the 2022 World Cup, in theory his last chance to be world champion for the Brazilian team, is linked to his sudden desire for stability and his change of profile in the sporting aspect. Neymar is more focused.

According to PSG, Neymar resumed training on July 5, a week before the initially scheduled date. Effective, serious and hardworking, he took every opportunity to stay in shape until the Qatar Cup. Tite counts on him a lot. To Estadão, said that Brazil needs all its good players. “There is an awareness of last season, in which it was less effective, less present,” Galtier also explained. In other words, Neymar was charged like any other athlete who doesn’t play well and has potential.

“He has very high goals and evidently this season is unique. Arrived prepared, in shape. I think it worked well before, and together with my ‘staff’ I decided to put it in the best conditions to be as effective as possible. If he makes a good start to the season, it’s because he’s serious and focused on his work. I already knew that he is a great player, now I discover that he is a great professional”, added the coach.

The superstar’s ego was also teased by Kylian Mbappé’s growing weight at PSG. With a contract renewed until 2025, the French striker has become a protagonist at the club, relegating Neymar to a secondary role, a move felt by the Brazilian, who was hired in 2017 for a record amount of 220 million euros.

The relationship between the two players became shaky, as seen in the game against Montpellier, when Neymar got ahead of Mbappé to take a penalty, before ‘likes’ negative messages about the Frenchman on Twitter.

The Brazilian also didn’t like it when Mbappé preferred to finish instead of making a pass that would have him in front of the goal against Juventus in the Champions League. “We have always had a relationship based on respect. There were colder times, warmer times. There are periods when we are the best friends in the world and others when we talk less,” said the Frenchman.

“When you have players with a strong personality, life is not linear, but respect for PSG’s interests has always been maintained,” he added.