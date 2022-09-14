Neymar’s lawyers on alert in relation to ‘Fazenda’. On account of the model Tiago Ramos, ex-boyfriend of the player’s mother – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil



The program The farm is one of the biggest audiences on Record TV.



The one in this edition, which starts today, will have special spectators.



All Neymar’s legal staff.



On behalf of one participant in particular.



Tiago Ramos.





He was the boyfriend of the player’s mother, in 2020.

She had separated from Neymar’s father in 2016, after 25 years of marriage.

And there were troubled moments in the relationship between Nadine and Tiago.

Mainly at the end.





The end of the relationship was exposed to exhaustion in the media.

With awkward moments.

They ended up hitting the main player of the Brazilian team.

That’s exactly what he fears, that they will resurface.

All the model’s words on the reality show will be carefully monitored by the lawyers who take care of Neymar’s image.

So they don’t expose the attacker or his family.

Due to Tiago’s troubled past and the way his relationship with Nadine ended, Neymar doesn’t have the slightest appreciation for the model.

Far from it, even.

What Tite’s number ten and his father and manager fear is wear and tear with two months to go before the start of the World Cup.





Both know that the world media will pass on any negative situation to the Silva family.

Tiago Ramos’ advice has already warned him of what may happen in the program.

And he was warned to avoid the Nadine theme as much as possible and say nothing about Neymar.

But the model is known for his strong temper.

Especially when provoked.

Outside going to the limit at parties.

Having this extra concern was something unexpected for Neymar.

He prepared differently than in recent years for the Qatar Cup.

He is focused, training very hard, avoiding the usual binges.

He wants to have a historic participation in the World Cup.

Fight, as never before, for the sixth world championship.

And, probably, let them know that it was their last World Cup.

In 2026 he will be 34 years old.

He shows himself worn out with the constant charging in football.

He is also committed to doing everything possible for PSG to win the Champions League, “stealing” the spotlight from Mbappé.

But to stay focused on such ambitious projects, you don’t want any hassles.

And your protected family.

This goes through the behavior of Tiago Ramos in Farm.

The 25-year-old model has more than 620,000 followers on her social media.

It also participates in adult websites.

He joined the show to be “better known”, to have more followers.

Make more money on the internet.

The challenge for the Pernambuco native will be to control himself in the comments about Nadine, Neymar, in short, the entire family of the player, with whom he had contact.

In case he misses, the lawyers of the main player of the selection will be attentive.

This will be another attraction of the program that starts today…



