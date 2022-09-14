Nova Classic 350 arrives in Brazil as the cheapest Royal Enfield motorcycle – 09/14/2022

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 finally arrives in Brazil. Introduced in India in September last year, the model uses the same mechanical base as the Meteor 350, but has a more classic design, inspired by the old models of the Anglo-Indian brand. The Classic 350 will be sold in four versions, starting at R$18,490.

Built on the “J” platform, the same as the Meteor and which Hunter was originally built on, the Classic 350 uses the long stroke engine (long stroke), of 349 cm³ of capacity, air and oil cooling, which wastes torque at low revs, reaching a maximum of 2.75 kgf.m already at 4,500 rpm. Its maximum power, however, is only 20.2 hp at 6,500 rpm. In summary, its performance is the same as the Meteor 350: the top speed does not exceed 120 km/h.

The frame is also the same double cradle, which guarantees stability on the straights and rigidity in the corners. The suspensions, of the telescopic fork type, at the front, and buggy, at the rear, absorb well the imperfections of the asphalt and guarantee comfort. The brakes, like its sister custom, use a disc with two-channel ABS system, on the front and rear wheels.

The main difference to the Meteor, other than the classic styling, is the riding position. With centered footpegs, higher seat and lower handlebars, the rider is “seated” in the new RE Classic 350. The custom Meteor offers a more relaxed and comfortable ride for long trips.

The Classic 350 is also distinguished by the panel positioned over the optical assembly, which has a round headlight flanked by two position lamps. The design was inspired by the English Royal Enfields of the 1940s and 1950s.

Classic 350: prices and versions

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 hits stores now in September in four versions: Halcyon, Signals, Dark and Chrome. They differ only by the finish, keeping the same chassis and engine set. Except for the Dark version, which uses alloy wheels with tubeless tires, while the others have spoked wheels.

Classic 350 Halcyon has a suggested price of R$ 18,490 and is currently the cheapest Royal Enfield on sale in Brazil Image: Disclosure

The Classic 350 Halcyon is solidly painted, in green, gray and black. Its MSRP is R$ 18,490, making it the cheapest Royal Enfield, while the Hunter 350 doesn’t quite get there.

Inspired by military models, Classic 350 Signals starts at R$19,490 Image: Arthur Caldeira/Infomoto

Signals, on the other hand, has matte paint, with green and khaki options, and was inspired by military motorcycles. Its price is R$ 19,490.

Classic 350 Dark has a custom look and bike, with engine and alloy wheels, painted black; price is BRL 20,490 Image: Arthur Caldeira/Infomoto

The Dark version merges the classic 350’s retro design with a black painted engine and spoked wheels, giving the model an air of a custom motorcycle. Sold in gray and black, the Classic 350 Dark has a suggested price of R$20,490.

Classic 350 Chrome is the most expensive version, with a suggested price of R$ 21,490 Image: Disclosure

The most expensive version, like other Royal Enfield models, is the Chrome, which has a chrome tank and fenders. With a suggested price of R$ 21,490, the Classic 350 Chrome will be sold in red and bronze.