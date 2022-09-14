Nubank launches new tool aimed at investors

Nubank is offering an experience for users who are investors. The tool will be gradually available for Brazil.

Nubank (NUBR33) is offering a new experience for users who are investors. The new tool will gradually be made available to customers in Brazil.

Fintech says it wants to simplify the investment journey for customers, who, most of the time, find technical information and complex percentages in the financial market.

Starting this Tuesday (13), customers will be able to access some options in the app:

Dividend history;

The frequency of payment;

Return per share of variable income assets: Real Estate Funds (FIIs), shares and BDRs (certificates representing shares issued by institutions in other countries).

What will Nubank’s new feature look like?

According to Fernando Miranda, Vice President of Investments at Nubank, this novelty gives investors even more autonomy, so that they can create a passive income strategy to serve as a stimulus and progressively increase their equity.

The new functionality will allow the customer to access the complete history of profits. The remuneration received for your investments is in reais, so you can have an exact view of the returns.

In addition, information on the valuation and devaluation of assets and the exact dates of deposits and profits made on customer accounts will also be available. The company’s desire is for the customer to see how the money is working for them too. Investors can access this option through the Nubank application in the ‘Stock Exchange’ section.

Image: Beto Chagas/shutterstock.com