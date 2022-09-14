Nurses signal strike against suspension of new salary floor

National strike scheduled for next week is organized by the National Nursing Forum

Nurses protest in Brasilia on September 7 against the suspension of the new salary floor



Nurses from all over Brazil can carry out a general strike next week. The protest is because of the repeal of the law that increases the salaries of professionals, which is under discussion in the Federal Court of Justice (STF) at the request of the minister Luis Roberto Barroso. The national stoppage scheduled for next week is organized by the National Nursing Forum, which includes entities in the category such as the National Federation of Nurses. So far, in the STF the score is at 5 to 3 to maintain the suspension of the floor of the category, but this score can still be reversed in favor of nurses. The ministers who voted against the increase are: Luís Roberto Barroso, Ricardo Lewandowski, Alexandre de Moraes, Dias Toffoli and Cármen Lúcia. In favor: André Mendonça, Kassio Nunes Marques and Edson Fachin.

There are still votes left: Rosa Weber, Gilmar Mendes and Luiz Fux. Soon after the 60-day suspension of the floor, imposed by Barroso, the National Confederation of Municipalities released a study that shows that more than 32,500 professionals in the area of ​​family health strategy across the country may be fired, precisely because the city halls would not be able to afford the readjustment. The change can also generate an impact of R$ 10.5 billion reais per year for city halls, between direct and indirect costs. The Northeast region of the country would be the most impacted, with a loss of 37% of professionals. For now, the STF has formed a majority in favor of the decision to suspend the increase in the base salary of R$ 4,750. Nursing technicians must receive 70% of this amount and nursing assistants and midwives 50%. The trial will only end on Friday, the 16th. On the 21st, the nurses promise to close Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

*With information from reporter Maicon Mendes