Offer denied would make him earn more than Neymar and Mbappé combined

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked to several clubs over the last transfer window and has received polls to leave Manchester United. An unusual destination emerged as a possibility for the Portuguese star: Al-Hilal, from Saudi Arabia, even offered an astronomical value to shirt 7.

The proposal was 242 million euros for two seasons, 121 million for each year. That price represents an amount greater than what Neymar and Kylian Mbappé earn together at PSG. The Frenchman, who has renewed until 2025, earns around 50 million euros per season, while the Brazilian receives 49 million euros. The seven-time Ballon d’Or Lionel Messi has an annual salary of just over 40 million euros.

The intention of Cristiano Ronaldo, according to the European press, was to transfer to a club that is in the current Champions League. Therefore, even with an astronomical proposal, he was not thrilled to accept going to Arab football.

At 37 years old, CR7 is not living his best moment and is currently Manchester United’s bench. He still hasn’t scored goals this season and hasn’t played in the Champions League for a long time. He was speculated at clubs such as Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Napoli, Sporting and Borussia Dortmund, but remained with the Red Devils in the end.

Mbappé, Neymar, Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have the highest salaries in the world of football. A possible transfer of the Portuguese to another club in Europe would have as problems the high salaries and also the old age of the ex-Real Madrid.

Erik ten Hag, Manchester United manager, sends a message to Cristiano Ronaldo

“I will be your friend, sometimes I will be your teacher. Depends on the situation. As we all know, he didn’t have pre-season and you can’t miss pre-season. Especially the game we play, the way of playing is not the type compared to last year,” he said of Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I wanted him playing ball, look at his defensive capabilities. Your tenacity, your positioning, your anticipation. It’s a union. I know what he is capable of, he has rhythm. He is doing well but he has to do much better,” added the United manager.