Official: Rare announces GoldenEye 007 for Xbox Game Pass coming soon

The rumors were right, they took a while, but finally Rare has just made it official that the mythical GoldenEye 007 will arrive on Xbox Game Pass soon.

GoldenEye 007 is finally coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox. Nintendo announced today that Rare will release GoldenEye 007 HD on Nintendo Switch and Xbox soon as a remastering of the legendary Nintendo 64 title, first released in 1997.

The remastered game includes 4K resolution, smoother frame rates and even split-screen local multiplayer. Rare says it will even arrive on Xbox Game Pass. No release date has been announced yet.

25 years after its original release, experience GoldenEye 007 faithfully recreated for Xbox consoles. Includes achievements, 4K resolution and a smoother framerate – even in split-screen local multiplayer! Coming soon to @XboxGamePass. pic.twitter.com/kpBlJKqFR9 — Rare Ltd. (@RareLtd) September 13, 2022

It’s been a long time since an HD remaster was supposed to be released on the Xbox 360 in 2008, but issues of licensing and rights made it difficult an agreement to launch it. This HD remaster was leaked last year, complete with the original single-player campaign and even local split-screen multiplayer. We now have an official remaster of GoldenEye 007 for Xbox and Nintendo Switch for the first time.

There have been many attempts to remake the original GoldenEye 007 N64 game, including an attempt by Activision that was nothing like the N64 original. Fans have also successfully remade GoldenEye 007 on multiple engines, only for one project to be hit by MGM rights holders’ lawyers in 2020. Rare, the game’s original developers, even created a spiritual successor, Perfect Darkin 2010.

The GoldenEye 007 remaster comes as James Bond fans celebrate 60 years of the iconic films. Various events are being held, culminating in James Bond Day on October 5th.