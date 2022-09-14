only until the end of november

Check out the IRS debt negotiations and find out which people are entitled to negotiate the debt.

On August 12, the Federal Revenue published an Ordinance that brings benefits to pay off the debts of individuals, micro-entrepreneurs (MEIs), companies and even Santa Casa, cooperatives and public bodies.

Thus, the negotiation period started on September 1st and continues until November 30th, 2022. Thus, individuals and companies can pay in installments from 120 to 145 months with discounts that can reach up to 70% of the debt amount .

Who has the right to negotiate the debt?

Check out who can renegotiate debts below:

Small debts

First, 100 thousand taxpayers will be able to renegotiate debts of up to 60 minimum wages, which total R$ 1.8 billion. Thus, this is the “small value tax administrative litigation transaction”, aimed at individuals, micro-enterprises and small businesses.

In this way, debts can be paid at a discount and with a down payment in installments and the rest of the amount divided into up to 52 installments.

Debts from irrecoverable tax credits

About 2,500 taxpayers will have the chance to renegotiate irrecoverable tax credit debts totaling R$10 billion. Thus, this is the “transaction in the tax administrative litigation of irrecoverable tax credits”.

In addition, the debt can be paid at a discount, with an entry in installments and the remaining amount in 120 installments, reaching 145, according to each case.

Individual transaction debts proposed by the taxpayer

In this case, 10 thousand taxpayers will be able to renegotiate up to R$ 1 trillion in debts in this category. Therefore, this modality is aimed at large debtors, bankrupt companies, companies undergoing judicial or extrajudicial recovery and public entities.

In addition, a discount is applied on the debt and payment is made through the entry in installments and the remaining amount in 120 or 145 installments, according to the type of taxpayer.

How to negotiate debts?

Check out the types of debt negotiations below:

Small debts and irrecoverable credits

Open a digital process on the e-CAC Portal (Virtual Service Center Portal);

To access the site it is necessary to have a gov.br account at silver or gold level or generate an access code on the Revenue website;

Once this is done, you must choose the option “Tax Transaction”, in the Service Concentration Area field, available on the Revenue website;

Then, click on “Transaction by joining the litigation; tax administrative unrecoverable tax credits” or Transaction in tax administrative litigation and small amount”;

Enter the personal data, debts and select one of the available options for debt payment;

Finally, sign the terms of agreement and acknowledgment.

Negotiations of individual tax transactions

Open a digital process on the e-CAC Portal;

To access the site it is necessary to have a gov.br account at silver or gold level or generate an access code on the Revenue website;

Once this is done, you must choose the option “Tax Transaction”, in the Service Concentration Area field, available on the Revenue website;

After choosing the option, it is necessary to select the “Individual transaction proposal presented by the taxpayer of credits in tax administrative litigation”;

In addition, it is necessary to inform the data and attach all the necessary documents.

