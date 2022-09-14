OPINION: Now it’s your turn to receive, Mason’s Glove. Your life

Iran Ferreira, the Mason Glove, erased all kicks and glory to God the Father from your Instagram and wants to live life like a normal person. It’s a few years of work, creating a format and a jargon that won the world in a way that no content or marketing company could have foreseen.

Glove unknowingly insisted on a formula. Perhaps for limitation, perhaps for lack of choice, she created a video format for social networks copied and approved by the world. Glove was a topic in the courtyard of the house of Cristiano Ronaldo and in the jokes of the ace’s son. Receive, said the heir of the Portuguese star with an accent.

Luva was revered in Bayern training in Germany; been to the Parc des Princes in Paris, in the Champions League final; he knelt at the feet of Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar… The reception was a kind of mantra. He even signed an autograph on the way out of the schools through the gates of Paris.

Went where you never dreamed of going. He saw who he never thought to see. All this in less than a year,

Every success has its costs and bonuses.

He could no longer wear the shirt of his favorite team. He was thrust into a world that had never been his.

The money came just like a lottery winner. Fast. Money the family had never seen. Fame and the world. Love and Hate.

The numbers were those of a true popstar: 18 million people follow Luva de Pedreiro on Instagram; 19.5 million on TikTok.

A fight with a businessman came, haters and strange friends came. So much came that Luva spent. He spent the lightning celebrity time. He spent longing for a simple life, without major commitments or huge controversies.

Whether this retirement of Luva is a marketing ploy or whether once again his intuition warns him that it is better to stop at the peak, it is not known.

The fact that everyone’s theory will have 15 minutes (or will it be megas?) of fame, predicted by the father of pop, Andy Warhol, is confirmed in the figure of Glove de Pedreiro. The impact on the boy’s ego and happiness was not predicted. If Luva is really going to stop… let the lesson be taught since the first goal posted: thank you and receive.

Get your life back, Iran and be happy in your “new” anonymity.