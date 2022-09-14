optimism in domestic consumption may lead to higher prices

The physical market for live cattle registered prices little changed this Tuesday (13).



According to the analyst Harvests & Market Fernando Henrique Iglesias, the business pattern remains unchanged. In the states of São Paulo, Mato Grosso do Sul and Minas Gerais there are sporadic records of herds coming out above the average referencefor animals that meet the requirements for export to China.

In the Center and North of the country the pressure scenario persistswith slaughterhouses well positioned in their slaughter scales dictating the pace of the market

“The result of exports in 2022 is spectacular and has been offering greater capacity for exporting slaughterhouses to pay more for the arroba of the ox”, says Iglesias.

In this way, in São Paulo (SP), the reference to the arroba do boi receded, remaining in BRL 293. In Dourados (MS), the price was at BRL 276.

At the same time, in Cuiabá (MT), the arroba de boi gordo ended the day with a fall, being quoted at BRL 265. Simultaneously, in Uberaba (MG), prices rose and quotations remained at BRL 283.

In Goiânia (GO), beef prices plummeted with the arroba quoted in BRL 265 .

Boi: wholesale market

The beef prices keep going wholesale.

According to Iglesias, the business environment still suggests for some rise in prices in the short term, in line with the good balance between wholesale and retail during the first fortnight of the month.

It is important to mention that there is optimism around domestic consumption during the last quarter, which may motivate higher prices.

Then, the forequarter of the ox was quoted in BRL 16.50. The needle tip had prices of BRL 16.40.

Finally, the hindquarter of the ox was priced at BRL 21.10 per kilo.