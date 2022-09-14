OUFF11 offer rekindles controversy over FIIs: whether or not to enter into issuances below book value?

A new quota offering planned by Ourinvest FoF (OUFF11) is causing controversy among real estate fund investors. As a “fund of funds”, which invests in shares of other FIIs, OUFF11 intends to raise BRL 100 million to go shopping, taking advantage of the fact that many portfolios are still discounted in the market, given the effects of the pandemic and the rise in Brazilian interest rates. about the segment.

The problem: OUFF11 wants to issue new shares at their current market value, in the range of R$67, below the fund’s book value, which is equivalent to R$77 per share.

The book value is taken as a reference by investors to define the fair value of a real estate fund, as it represents the sum of all the assets that make up the FII’s portfolio. Therefore, in general, the expectation of many investors was that the price of new OUFF11 shares would be calculated from it.

Ourinvest Asset, the fund’s manager, opened a consultation with shareholders to decide on the third issue. The deadline to participate, which started on August 29, ends on Tuesday (13). The question among investors now is whether or not to approve the offer given these price conditions.

It is not an issue raised only by OUFF11 quota holders. Specialists say that, normally, the value of new shares of FIIs launched in subsequent offers is fixed above the book value, benefiting those who are already investors – who, even without participating in the offer, would see their position in the fund increase.

“Imagine a fund with a book value of R$100 per share that makes an offer for the same number of shares it already has, but at a market value of R$150″, exemplifies Artur Losnak, head of FIIs at TC. “In this case, the fund’s book value is automatically raised to R$125”, he calculates, using the average of the two values. “Even without acquiring new shares, the position of the shareholder is high”.

An issue below book value, on the other hand, would have the opposite effect: reducing the position of those who are already shareholders. And it is exactly this movement that causes controversy in relation to Ourinvest FoF and other FIIs that try to make offers under these conditions. In this scenario, some factors should be observed by the investor before approving or adhering to the issue.

Is it worth entering an issue below book value?

Nathan Octavio, creator of the ClickInvest channel and specialist in real estate funds, understands the shareholders’ dissatisfaction and resistance in cases of issuance of new shares below the book value.

“These shareholders feel harmed by the immediate impact of a reduction in the equity value of the shares that existed until then, since the fund’s equity ends up not growing in the same proportion as the number of new shares”, he reflects.

Before deciding whether or not to enter an offer with this feature, Nod – as Nathan is also known – suggests that investors consider the fund’s arguments about the possible offer and whether it can bring future benefits to the portfolio.

“Was the manager able to present arguments that the fund will be better in the future with this issue? If convinced, it may make sense to invest in the issue; if you don’t convince, don’t do it”, he summarizes.

He recalls the recent example of the FII Hotel Maxinvest (HTMX11) which, in recent months, issued all available shares in the 15th issue of the fund with a unit price of R$93.36 – below its book value, which is equivalent to R$ 131.11 per share.

FII Ourinvest FoF Case (OUFF11)

Before deciding whether or not to enter the offer, the Ourinvest FoF shareholder will have to express an opinion on the execution of the third issuance, according to consultation proposed by the managers. The deadline ends at 23:59 this Tuesday (13).

“Increasing capital in FoFs is not a matter that needs to go through a meeting”, says Daniel Ponczyk, portfolio manager at Ourinvest Asset, during live performed by the manager. “But out of respect for the quota holders, we are submitting this deliberation and presenting the reasons that we consider important for this decision”, she explains.

Currently, the market value of the fund’s equity is equivalent to R$ 77 per share, that is, if the portfolio were to sell its entire portfolio, it would receive exactly this amount per share.

However, anyone who buys a share of Ourinvest FoF on the stock exchange currently pays around R$ 67 – around 88% of the fund’s equity value. It is precisely this quotation that will serve as the basis for the new issuance, if the offer is approved by the shareholders.

Although he understands the resistance of investors around the proposal, Rossano Nonino, managing partner of Ourinvest Asset, says that the fund raised would allow the fund to take advantage of opportunities in the market that, according to him, can generate value for the portfolio in the future.

“We have a very favorable entry point in the real estate fund market”, he points out. “With an eye especially on ‘brick’ backgrounds [que investem diretamente em imóveis]which have the potential to double in value in the next two years”, projects Nonino.

The manager’s thesis is mainly based on the cooling of inflation – which registered a negative result in the last two months – and the possible end of the cycle of increase in the basic interest rate of the economy, the Selic. Both factors benefit “brick” funds, which rose 11% on average in August alone.

According to Nonino, a moment similar to the current one occurred in mid-2011 and 2016. Those who took advantage of the opportunity accumulated profits in the following two years of 40% and 65%, respectively.

In Nod’s opinion, raising funds when several FIIs operate at a discount and show signs of recovery is the dream of any FoF manager. The theory is beautiful, but convincing the market will not be easy, says the expert.

“Ourinvest FoF is trying to navigate uncharted seas”, he jokes. “If the fund manages to issue and fundraise is successful, it may set a precedent for other managers to do the same”, predicts Nod, who refers to the infeasibility of an issue at times of low market. In this scenario, if the issuance is below the book value, we have the resistance of investors and, if it is above, the shareholder can buy cheaper on the stock exchange, emptying the offer.

If it depends on the reaction of investors on social networks, the proposal of the management of Ourinvest FoF seems to have not been well received, as the comments in the live carried out by the manager indicate. Most say they have already taken a position against it and many complain about the possible devaluation of the patrimony.

In addition, market conditions also make it difficult for Ourinvest FoF to attempt a new issuance. In 2022, FII offerings totaled BRL 10 billion, with “paper” FIIs – which invest in fixed income securities – accounting for 68% of the value, according to a monthly survey carried out by the Hedge Top FoF II (HFOF11). As they benefited from rising inflation and interest rates in recent years, these funds have been trading close to or above fair value, which helps in the success of new issuances.

The situation of “brick” FIIs and FoFs is different. They continue with devalued quotas, which jeopardizes the realization of new offers. FoFs, for example, accounted for only 3% of the offers made this year, according to the Hedge Top FoF II.

Issue size of FIIs should also be considered

Personally, Losnak, head of FIIs at TC, is not necessarily against the issuance of new shares below the book value of the real estate fund. Reinforcing Nod’s assessment, he states that it is necessary to assess the destination of resources and the size of the offer.

“In general, if the management team manages to demonstrate that it will buy good assets and improve, for example, the distribution of dividends, it is worth participating in the offer”, he evaluates.

Losnak also draws attention to the size of the operation, which will determine the difficulty of capturing. Issues equal to up to 15% of the fund’s current equity are easier to exit than an offer that will increase the fund by 100%.

In the case of Ourinvest FoF, the managers’ proposal is for a fundraising of up to R$100 million, with the current equity of the portfolio being around R$140 million.

An offer that is too large, in Losnak’s opinion, harms even the shareholder, who often does not have enough capital to enter the issue and acquire the shares necessary to maintain the proportion he held in the fund before the capital increase.

The result of the consultation on the third issue of shares in the FII Ourinvest will be determined and released to shareholders and the market on Friday (16).

