Pantanal: After Tenório’s revenge, Alcides is traumatized, he can’t sleep with Maria and makes a surprising decision: “Don’t do that!”

the revenge of Tenório (Murilo Benicio) against Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) in “wetland” will bring complicated consequences for the pawn’s life. With the initial order that he be castrated, the farmer will change his mind when the time comes and instead of carrying out the initial plan, he will aggressively violate it.

The event will leave Alcides completely traumatized and this will affect his relationship with Maria (Isabel Texeira)so that he will not be able to make love to the housewife: “He’s done with me, Maria!”, says the pawn. Trying to calm the situation, the mother of Guta (Julia Dalavia) will remain positive: “Nothing is over. You’re alive, aren’t you?”.

However, the lines will not have much effect on the man: “I live, but I’m no good for anything else! What’s the point of having a dead man inside?”. Maria will then argue that there are many ways to like another person, being surprised by Alcides’ answer: “AndI liked you in bed. The way it was. Now I can’t even think about being together anymore. That’s over, Mary. When you want me, like you didn’t even want me, what are you going to do?”.

Despite the woman claiming that she can live with him without sex, the pawn will not believe the answer and will consider leaving Maria: “He killed me inside. He made me weak. A flozo. And I will kill him for it. That, for that, I’m still a man!”. Frightened, the woman will ask for this not to happen: “Do not do that!”. Irreducible, Alcides will end the conversation determined: “I will make! And you’re free to find another man who wants you as much as I want you”.