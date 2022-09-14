Pantanal: Old man from Rio witnesses Juma’s crime and celebrates ‘climate of terror’ in the tapera: “Taken by a trance”

The sequence of the murder is scheduled to air on September 29, according to information released by columnist André Romano of the “TV Observatory”

In the next chapters of “wetland“, Solano (Rafael Sieg) will go bad and be killed by Juma (Alanis Guillen). According to information published by columnist André Romano, from “Observatório da TV”, the murder committed by the Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will air on September 29.

Juma is taken hostage

The hired assassin, hired by tenorio (Murilo Benício) to end Alcides (Juliano Cazarré), Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) and the family of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira), will take the savage as a hostage, but will not have a factor: the heiress of Maria Marruá (Juliana Paes) will become a jaguar and attack the rascal.

Solano is terrified of meeting with jaguar

“Solano sweeps the tapera with the barrel of the gun, blurring himself, of course, he’s terrified. The tension goes up there. Solano freezes when he performs there, trapped with that jaguar. She comes towards him and he topples over, dropping the gun and all. As if she was going to answer. Solano goes to the door, when the jaguar comes in front of him“, would have described the author Bruno Luperi.

The supposed text, revealed by Romano, also says: “Staggering, he turns on his heels and seeks the opposite exit, but the jaguar closes in again. Unhurried. No rush. The predator is her. He, the prey. It is the jaguar who keeps Solano in the trap he has set up. And does with him the terror he promised others. No rush to end that affliction. This ballet runs at the whim of the direction showing who makes the law of that place”.

Old man from Rio commemorates the death of the jagunço

Finally, the old man from the river (Osmar Prado) will celebrate that justice has been done against Roberto’s executioner (Cauê Campos). “The Velho do Rio bursts at the top of his lungs, seized by a trance as he circles the tapera in a kind of shamanistic dance, aware of the atmosphere of terror he creates inside. As well as the purpose you seek“, would be another excerpt from Luperi’s work.