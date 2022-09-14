Passenger is stabbed by inspector inside a bus in BH | Minas Gerais

A 29-year-old man was stabbed inside a bus in the Pompeia neighborhood, East Region of Belo Horizonte, on Tuesday night (13).
According to the Military Police (PM)the victim was returning home on the line 9208which connects the districts of Taquaril and Santa Efigênia, when the confusion began.
Witnesses said that the inspector who works to prevent people from using public transport without paying would have fought with the victim over payment.
And that at one point, the inspector identified only as Harley would have used a knife and hit the passenger in the back.
“My son was still called black. What world are we in? We have the right to come and go, and my son was coming back from work,” said Luz Divina, the victim’s mother.
The suspect fled after the stabbing and the victim was taken to the hospital. John XXIII Emergency Hospital. The unit does not disclose the health status of patients.
The victim was taken to the João XXIII Emergency Hospital and is in a stable condition. — Photo: Social Networks/Reproduction
The victim claims that he got on the bus and as it was very full, he swiped the card but stayed in the front of the vehicle.
The man said that the inspector wanted him to go to the back, so the two fought.
The passenger, who is stable, reported that during the argument he was hit in the back by a knife.
THE PM stated that he will look for the owner of the inspector’s company.
THE Civil police investigate the case.