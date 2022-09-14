Paulo Pezzolano says that Cruzeiro treats the Serie B title as an ‘obligation’

photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Paulo Pezzolano gave a press conference this Tuesday (13), at Toca II Despite Cruzeiro’s great advantage in the lead in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, coach Paulo Pezzolano doesn’t want to relax in the final eight rounds of the national competition.

In a press conference held this Tuesday (13), at Toca da Raposa II, the Uruguayan highlighted the importance of each of the commitments. He stated that, internally, winning the Second Division title is treated as an obligation.

“I think they already understood our way of working. We, since we arrived, the training match is treated as a final. A training session against the U-20 was to train as if it were a final day too. A game between us , training. Each training stage has to be a final. They have incorporated”, he said.

“If we win access, we won’t win anything. If we win the title – and we have to win it, because it’s an obligation we have internally – we won’t win anything. We have to play until the end and win until the last game”, added Pezzolano.

Cruzeiro has 62 points in Serie B – 11 points more than vice-leader Bahia and 18 more than Londrina, 5th place, first team outside the G4. Depending on the results, the mathematical access of Raposa can be won in a duel against Vasco, for the 31st round.

“What happens outside, sometimes goes to the head. What we try to do every day is to put it in their heads where they are. How we got here. And it was very hard. Today it seems that everything was very easy. It wasn’t. until now, you can’t throw it away. We haven’t conquered anything yet”, said the Uruguayan.

According to the Department of Mathematics at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), Cruzeiro has a 98.1% chance of winning the Series B trophy. Bahia has 1.4%, followed by Grmio (0.53% ) and Vasco da Gama (0.037%).