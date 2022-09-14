Pedreiro Glove: Agents explain reason for career break after influencer’s announcement worries fans: “It will fulfill its obligations”

He used his social media to reveal that he will no longer dedicate himself to the life of an influencer

The digital influencer Iran Ferreira, better known as ‘Gluva de Pedreiro’, returned to shake the web after announcing that he will end his career, leaving his fans worried. He used his social networks, on Tuesday (13), to release a video, revealing that he is no longer dedicating himself to the life of an influencer and that he intends to resume his life. However, his agents went public to inform that this is just a break.

In the video, released on his official Instagram account, Luva started talking about the material that was removed from his profiles, warning followers that it was his action, not an invasion of their accounts. Then, he announces that he will stop producing content for the internet, having only to stay on the network until he fulfills the contracts he signed with the brands.

He just didn’t clarify the reasons for giving up the influencer life. However, a report by UOL Esporte brings a conversation with Luva’s agents in which they would have claimed it was just a break. Also according to the publication, the reasons would be overwork and even health problems. Is that on Monday (12), the Bahia would have been treated in hospital because of body aches, fever and runny nose. The medical diagnosis would have pointed to inflammation in the throat.

“He has been working a lot on recording sets and also for a project that involves the World Cup. That’s why he decided to take a few weeks off from social media, but he will fulfill all his obligations”, reportedly informed Mozyr Sampaio, one of Iran’s agents. With more than 18 million followers, Luva de Pedreiro deleted all the videos from Instagram and revealed that she will resume her life away from the spotlight.