Pepper, ginger, cinnamon: see health benefits of spices – 09/13/2022

Many people use spices to give their food a special flavor, but did you know that spices have many health benefits? That’s right, in addition to providing aroma and flavor, these foods provide important effects for our body, such as oxidant and anti-inflammatory action.

The spices that I like to use and recommend are: ginger, turmeric, pepper, cardamom and cinnamon. Check out some examples of how to use spices in your menu.

Ginger

It helps in the digestive process and can also be used as a decongestant and expectorant, relieving flu, cough and cold symptoms. For those who don’t like the spicy flavor of ginger, an excellent way to use it is grated and mixed with honey and propolis, so the flavor is smoother and easier to consume.

If you are experiencing nausea symptoms, a good option is to cook pear with ginger slivers. This is excellent for reducing the feeling of nausea without producing side effects on the central nervous system, as it acts on the digestive nervous system. The combination even helps people who get nauseated when riding in a car or bus. Another important function of ginger is its anti-inflammatory effect, reducing pain caused by diseases such as osteoarthritis.

A frequent question is whether ginger helps to lose weight. It can, yes, collaborate with weight loss because it has a thermogenic effect. The responsible substance is gingerol, which has the ability to speed up metabolism between 2% to 5%. To enhance this action on metabolism, it is interesting to add saffron, garlic, cinnamon or pepper to ginger.

Turmeric

Image: Getty Images

Turmeric, also known as turmeric, has an orange color and a slightly spicy flavor. Some studies show an improvement in immunity, due to its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antiviral action. Already in training performance, it helps in muscle recovery, combating post-exercise muscle pain and reducing fatigue. It also acts on obesity, reducing LDL cholesterol and triglycerides, in addition to improving insulin sensitivity.

People who suffer from joint pain should make regular use of turmeric, as it has analgesic and anti-inflammatory effects. For these people, the ideal is to use concentrated turmeric, which is sold in health food stores, as it has a large amount of curcumin, which has been studied with effects comparable to painkillers.

One way to maximize the use of turmeric in our body is to always add a pinch of black pepper.

Pepper

Image: by JBfotoblog/Getty Images

The difference between peppers is not only associated with their spicy power, but also with their properties. Thinking about health, the most recommended are the kingdom and red. Black pepper contains piperine, an organic compound with anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties. Red pepper is rich in capsaicin, which has a thermogenic effect and helps in the slimming process.

Black pepper, also known as black pepper, is very interesting to be used in all preparations, as it enhances the absorption of other nutrients. In addition, it helps in the healing process, digestion, assists in blood circulation and in the fight against free radicals. The ideal is to grind it on the spot, before serving, it serves to finish dishes and can also be used in drinks such as golden milk.

Red pepper, for having thermogenic effects, will help in the process of slimming and weight control, promoting a feeling of satiety. It can be consumed in several ways: in sauces, dried in the form of a powder, which can be added during food preparation, or even in syrup, to be used in sweet preparations, such as dark chocolate with pepper.

As many people do not tolerate the spicy taste of red pepper, nowadays we already find capsaicin in capsules, which can be manipulated by your nutritionist to assist in the weight loss process.

Cardamom

Image: Getty Images

Little known, the spice has a higher value than when compared to the others mentioned above. Of Indian origin, cardamom is widely used as a seasoning and flavoring in desserts and coffee. What few people know is that the seed has a high antioxidant and anti-inflammatory power. It acts on the circulatory system, reducing edema and swelling. It helps to reduce muscle spasms, relieves indigestion and flatulence and is also a powerful expectorant.

You can use the seed in the form of tea, making an infusion, in coffee, mixing the ground seed with the coffee powder, or even use the ground seed on top of preparations such as porridge and fruit salad.

Lower leg

Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cinnamon is one of the most popular spices, as it has a slightly sweet flavor. It can be used in teas, on top of fruits, mixed with coffee — and thus reduce its bitter taste — and even in savory preparations. Try adding cinnamon to your ground beef. It’s a delight.

The benefits of cinnamon are numerous: it helps to reduce blood sugar levels, cholesterol and even headaches and migraines. The food is widely used by women to reduce menstrual cramps and pain, as it has an anti-inflammatory effect.

There are numerous possibilities to consume the spices. You can combine them with green tea, guarana and sources of caffeine, as a form of supplement to increase energy before physical activities. This will give you much more energy for your workout. With the exception of black pepper, which is ideally consumed freshly ground, the other spices you can mix in a single pot, in the form of a powder, and use the mixture in several dishes.