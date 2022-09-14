Pet kangaroo kills Australian, prevents rescuers from providing help

Man was 77 years old and took care of the wild animal; this is the first deadly attack in decades

Man had kangaroo as a pet



A 77-year-old Australian man was reportedly killed by a pet kangaroo on his property in the sparsely populated town of Redmond, Australia West, according to police. “We believe the man was attacked by the kangaroo,” a spokesperson for state police said. This is the first deadly attack attributed to this animal in 86 years. The man, who has not been identified, was found by a family member on Sunday afternoon with “severe injuries”. An ambulance was called and arrived quickly, but the victim could not resist and died. The rescue team faced some problems entering the property as the animal did not want to allow them to reach the victim. “On the property there was a kangaroo that prevented ambulance personnel from reaching the injured man,” said the police source. The officers had to shoot and kill the animal because “it posed a threat to emergency workers,” he added. Although the spokesperson did not indicate what type of animal it was, this region is inhabited by the western gray kangaroo. Males of this species can measure up to 2.2 meters and weigh around 70 kilograms. According to Australian media, the last deadly attack attributed to this animal dates back to 1936, when a man died months after an attack while trying to rescue two dogs from a large kangaroo.

*With information from AFP