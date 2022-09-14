Petrobras announces reduction in the price of cooking gas

The price of cooking gas for distributors was reduced last Monday. The value to the end consumer must change.

On Monday (12), Petrobras announced a 4.7% reduction in the price of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas), cooking gas. From now on, the value for distributors goes from R$ 4.23 to R$ 4.03. The 13 kg cylinder is R$ 52.34.

According to the statement from the state-owned company, the decrease follows the price of oil practiced in the foreign market. The oil company’s pricing policy is based on international prices.

cooking gas price

The last change in the price of LPG took place in April this year, when it went from R$4.48 to R$4.23 per kilo. Until then, the trajectory of gas prices was high. In July and October 2021, the value was adjusted by 6% and 7.2%, respectively. In March this year, LPG was adjusted by 16.1%.

For the consumer, the price also changes. Until the 3rd of last August, the average price of a 13kg cylinder was R$ 111.57 in the country.

Composition of the price of cooking gas

Petrobras is responsible for the largest share in the composition of the price of cooking gas. Check out.

Petrobras: 49.2%;

Distribution and resale: 40.1%;

ICMS: 10.6%;

Federal Taxes: 0%.

It is worth mentioning that federal taxes were exempted until the end of this year. Even before the Federal Government announced the measure, taxes, such as Cofins and PIS, already had a minimal impact on the composition of the LPG price.

In addition, the ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Products) which was set between 18% and 17% does not affect cooking gas, since the rate is below this percentage.

Variation in the price of cooking gas

As mentioned above, the value of cooking gas has been on a rising trend since June last year. See the history of price changes, per kilo.

June/2021: BRL 3.40;

July/2021: BRL 3.60;

August/2021: BRL 3.60;

September/2021: BRL 3.60;

October/2021: BRL 3.86;

November/2021: BRL 3.86;

December/2021: BRL 3.86;

January/2022: BRL 3.86;

February/2022: BRL 3.86;

March/2022: BRL 4.48;

April/2022: BRL 4.23;

May/2022: BRL 4.23;

June/2022: BRL 4.23;

July/2022: BRL 4.23;

August/2022: BRL 4.23;

September/2022: BRL 4.03.

Image: Galica Borisz / Shutterstock