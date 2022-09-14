Photovoltaic solar source exceeds 19 gigawatts and already accounts for 9.6% of the electricity matrix in the country

Brazil reached 19 gigawatts (GW) of installed power in solar photovoltaic projects, adding up large plants and systems for generating electricity on roofs, facades and small plots, according to a survey by the Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy (Absolar).

With this brand, the source already accounts for 9.6% of the country’s electrical matrix.

From January to early September this year, solar installed capacity grew by 46.1%, from 13 GW to 19 GW, highlighted the entity, which also stressed that in the last three months the pace of expansion has been 1 GW per month. , which placed the font in the third position of the Brazilian matrix.

A significant boost to this growth comes from the segment of own generation — also known as distributed generation (DG) —, as the deadline for the start of validity of new rules for the sector approaches, with the gradual collection of distribution costs , as of 2023.

This change should make the payback period for projects longer. Systems that are installed by the first week of January next year, as well as those with access request from the distributor by this date, will be exempt from this charge until 2045.

Currently, the source registers 12.9 GW of installed power in photovoltaic DG systems spread across the country. To build this capacity, around R$ 70.5 billion in investments were needed, accumulated since 2012, according to Absolar. Solar technology is currently used in 98% of all distributed generation connections in the country.

In terms of large plants, Brazil has more than 6.1 GW of installed solar power, which consumed around R$ 29.2 billion in new investments.

In a note, Absolar highlighted that the solar source has already brought to Brazil more than BRL 99.7 billion in new investments, generating 570,100 jobs and BRL 27 billion in public coffers since 2012. , solar energy avoided the emission of 27.8 million tons of CO2 in electricity generation.

