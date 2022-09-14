PIS/PASEP: REVEALED that workers forgot to withdraw BRL 1,212 in September

According to the Ministry of Labor, around 500,000 workers have not yet withdrawn the salary bonus. PIS/Pasep referring to the year 2022. Each person can withdraw up to one minimum wage this year.

The benefit was deposited between the months of February and March for workers in the private sector and public servants. However, many people forgot the values ​​in the banks.

Who can withdraw?

The salary bonus is paid to the worker who is registered in the PIS/Pasep for at least five years, and has exercised remunerated activity for a legal entity for at least 30 days in the base year, in this case, 2020.

In addition, the worker must have received on average, at most, two minimum wages. However, it is still necessary to have the data duly informed by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS/eSocial).

What is the salary bonus amount?

The benefit can reach the value of one minimum wage, depending on the number of months worked in the base year. Check the proportions:

1 month – BRL 101;

2 months – BRL 202;

3 months – BRL 303;

4 months – BRL 404;

5 months – BRL 505;

6 months – BRL 606;

7 months – BRL 707;

8 months – BRL 808;

9 months – BRL 909;

10 months – BRL 1,010;

11 months – BRL 1,111;

12 months – BRL 1,212.

How to consult and withdraw?

Beforehand, it is important to emphasize that the Federal Savings Bank is responsible for the transfers of PIS, aimed at workers in the private sector. already the Bank of Brazil manages Pasep payments, intended for public servants.

To consult PIS/Pasep information, simply access the channels of financial institutions:

Caixa: Caixa Trabalhador app, Internet Banking and telephone 0800 726 0207;

Banco do Brasil: telephone 4004-0001 (capitals and metropolitan regions); 0800 729 0001 (other cities); and 0800 729 0088 (hearing impaired).

It is also possible to access the Digital Work Card application, or call the Alô Trabalho telephone exchange, at number 158.

PIS/Pasep 2021

What is known at the moment is that the worker who carried out a formal activity or employment in the civil service in the year 2021, will have access to the benefit only in 2023.

In any case, for the 2021 PIS/Pasep payments, more than R$20 billion should be made available to around 23 million citizens. Thus, these should be the figures contained in the Budget for the next year.

So, this year, the 2020 salary allowance and the PIS/Pasep refund for those who worked in 2019 and ended up not receiving the benefit were included in the budget.

2022 PAYMENT CALENDAR

O PIS calendar allows the withdrawal of PIS 2022 It’s from Pasep 2022 until the 29th of December. Therefore, workers can, even with the schedule closed, withdraw the values.

O PIS 2021 is also currently being paid. In this case, the releases refer to the base year 2019, that is, workers who worked in the year 2019 and fit the rules, can make the withdrawal.

It is important to highlight that the PIS 2021 is paid in the amount of up to BRL 1,100. According to data from the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, about 320 thousand people have not yet withdrawn the allowance PIS 2021.

The worker can request PIS/Pasep late at one of the agencies of the Ministry of Labor and Welfare. In addition to this means, there are other options, such as:

Through the Alô Trabalhador central, by telephone 158;

By means of an e-mail message, via the address [email protected], replacing the letters ‘uf’ with the acronym of the state in which you reside;

Through the Digital Work Card application (CTPS); or

Through the Gov.br Portal.