PIS/Pasep: see how to withdraw quotas through the FGTS application and what documents are required for physical channels | Bauru and Marilia

PIS/Pasep: see how to withdraw quotas through the FGTS application and what documents are required for physical channels

Those who worked with a formal contract between 1971 and 1988 are entitled to the benefit. According to Caixa Econômica Federal, R$ 24.6 billion in PIS/Pasep quotas were available and 10.6 million people would have amounts receivable.

The average value of the quotas is R$ 2,300, but the individual balance of each one depends on how long the person worked and the salary for that period.

Around BRL 25 billion are waiting for workers who contributed PIS-Pasep

See how to consult and withdraw in the application

The beneficiary must indicate his preferred bank account to receive the amount. There is no cost for this transaction.

See how to withdraw money on physical channels

Withdrawals can be made using a Social Card at Caixa Econômica Federal lottery units and self-service terminals.

The withdrawal amount allowed is up to BRL 3,000.

  • Personal identification document;
  • PIS/Pasep certificate;
  • Declaration of Qualified Dependents.

What to do in case of working deceased?

  • The beneficiary can access their own FGTS App.
  • Request the withdrawal in the “My Withdrawals” option.
  • Go to “Other Cash Out Situations”.
  • Choose the option “PIS/PASEP – Death of the Worker”.
  • Gather the necessary documents and confirm the request.

