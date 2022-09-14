‘Pix international’ promises transfers between 60 countries

Instant transfers between countries with different currencies are about to become a reality. popularly known as “International Pix”but named Nexus, this type of transaction is already in the testing phase within the hub of Innovation at the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the oldest international financial institution, founded in 1930.

According to Edlayne Burr, executive director and leader of Payments Strategy at technology company Accenture in Latin America, the advantage of the “international Pix” for tourists would be the lower cost of converting the currency.

“The demand itself can become increasingly international, in which consumers look for products outside their countries to consume”, says the specialist. “In this way, the retailer would benefit, by being able to compete with companies from other locations, which would stimulate competition, providing increasingly diverse and cheap goods to consumers.”

Nexus banking transactions should take less than a minute for any country that already has the instant payment system, as is the case with Brazil, which remains in the position of “observer” for the project. The initiative promises to include more than 60 countries and is still being tested in Malaysia, Singapore and the Euro Zone, by the Bank of Italy.

“These partners have extensive experience in building and connecting payment systems,” the BIS said. “This experiment will process simulated payments, but it will not process real money or real payments from real users.”

It is not yet known when and if the transaction system will be officially launched. However, the Bank for International Settlements reported that the project should be based on the creation of a software called “Nexus Scheme”, which will connect the world’s instant payment systems.

“Connecting instant payment systems bilaterally makes sense when two countries have close relationships and a significant flow of payments. However, a more scalable approach is needed to create a truly global network of cross-border payments.