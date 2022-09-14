PlayStation Stars arrives in September; See more details!

PlayStation Stars, Sony’s free loyalty program, received yet another series of details during State of Play. The Japanese giant showed some of the collectibles and talked about the release forecast for September — in selected regions.

Take a look at the digital goodies, ranging from PS3 models to several classic games from the brand, in the trailer shared at the event:

Created exclusively for PlayStation Stars, digital collectibles can only be obtained through our loyalty program. In some cases, they will be awarded to celebrate past activities, achievements, or product ownership. Their rarity varies, as does the real-life products they were inspired by, and the effort required to obtain them as well. Once you’ve obtained the collectibles, you’ll be able to organize them into a virtual showcase within the PlayStation App, and if you’d like, you can show this showcase to friends on your PSN profile. There will be different ways to obtain or earn collectibles, with campaign completion being the primary means.

Items may be displayed on your PSN profile. According to Sony, “there will be different ways to obtain or earn collectibles, with campaign completion being the primary means.”

PlayStation Stars collectibles will have different rarities

To obtain PlayStation Stars digital collectibles, players will need to engage in various campaigns.

PlayStation Stars campaigns are going to be fun, enjoyable and, yes, sometimes challenging. They can be a point earning activity or collectibles. In one of our first campaigns, “Press play/1994”, members who correctly start games that match song-inspired hints will receive a special collectible. We will bring you more details about this campaign soon.

PlayStation Stars will be released first through the PS App, and then it will be expanded to consoles. It will be available in most markets, starting “in Asia (including Japan) later this month, and the Americas and Europe thereafter at later dates.”

Remembering, Sony has already made it clear: PlayStation Stars collectibles “definitely are not NFTs”. See more here!