Portugal has three management schools among the best in the world – Education

Financial has already released its ranking of the 100 best management schools in the world, with three Portuguese on the list.

In the 2022 results of the best schools with a master’s in management, Nova SBE is the best positioned, ranking 15th (23rd last year). The Católica Lisbon School of Business and Economics occupies the 28th place (ex aequo with the Vienna University of Economics and Business and against the 45th place in 2021) and the ISCTE Business School appears in the 74th place (along with the Dutch TIAS Business School and against the 86th place last year).

The Financial Times Masters of Management Ranking 2022 assessment focuses on 17 indicators that classify schools in three main categories of analysis: Alumni Career Progress. School Diversity and International Experience and Research. Added to these is the Additional Notes category, included to assess various elements that complement the quality of the school and the master’s degree, although they are not considered for ranking purposes.

Among the indicators evaluated, Nova SBE stands out as the Portuguese school in which 96% of Master’s students are working in the following three months. Also in terms of “international mobility”, the Portuguese school gains an advantage over most schools evaluated, positioning itself as the 8th best in the world in this indicator, which takes into account the career opportunities in international markets that business schools provide to your students. In terms of “career progression”, Nova SBE occupies the 7th position worldwide.