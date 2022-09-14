Possibility of a one-year increase in Duilio’s mandate shakes up Parque So Jorge; understand

One of the most talked about topics at the moment in the avenues of Parque São Jorge is the possibility of increasing the mandate of Duilio Monteiro Alves in the presidency of Corinthians for one year (until the end of 2024). The desire comes from some club members and advisors.

The situation is as follows: at the moment there is a Statutory Reform Commission that is studying several changes in Corinthians’ internal regulations, among them, the extension of the relationship between the president and the directors for twelve months, from three to four years.

And it is based on this possibility of statutory change that people who support Duilio started to articulate internally for a change already in this management. That is, with Duilio itself enjoying a longer period of stay.

The situation causes a lot of discord among partners and advisers, even within Duilio’s own political group. There is a lot of rejection for such a possibility. The report of My Helm talked to some members of the Deliberative Council who see the coup attempt by these partners and directors.

According to the president of the Commission, André Luiz de Oliveira, known as André Negão, the text of the document that is being finalized, at first, will make it clear that the change to a four-year term will only be valid from the next administration (January of 2024 to December 2027).

The report made available to the Corinthians press office the possibility of a manifestation by Duilio on the subject, but there was no response until the publication of this article.

Next steps

As soon as the Statutory Reform Commission finishes its work, the document will be submitted to the Deliberative Council and, later, it will be the turn of the associates’ vote (General Assembly). Only after the approval of both bodies will the changes take effect in practice.

