After registering a record profit of R$ 3.7 billion last year, employees of the state-owned company will once again receive gains on the participation in the company’s profits and results. | Photo: Marcelo Andrade / Gazeta do Povo / Archive

The president of Correios, Floriano Peixoto, said on Monday (12), during an interview with the program The Voice of Brazil, who personally engaged in negotiations with the company’s staff and management to close the best possible salary agreement with the servers. After registering a record profit of R$ 3.7 billion last year, employees of the state-owned company will once again receive gains on the participation in the company’s profits and results. In addition, the approximately 90,000 employees of the Postal Service were fully compensated for inflation in salaries, functions and benefits.

“This represents a crystallization of a condition of financial sustainability achieved by our management since 2019 and that today our company is able to repay all the commitment and effort of our workforce, which is our greatest asset. Therefore, after 10 years we have paid a dividend to the National Treasury and there is nothing fairer than extending recognition to our employees, even a constitutional allocation of taking to all 90 thousand employees the payment of profit sharing. This is very significant,” said Peixoto.

“It is worth noting that this is my personal commitment, and that of the other directors, to bring this recognition to employees, even more so after a year as successful as 2021, in which we achieved the highest financial result, a profit of R$ 3.7 billion, the highest in 22 years. This is a matter of fairness for the company to our workforce”, declared the executive.