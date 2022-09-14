Pregnancy in childhood and adolescence is considered high risk; understand – 09/13/2022

The Ministry of Health launched last Friday (9) the second edition of a booklet that provides guidance to health professionals on “prevention, evaluation and conduct in cases of abortion”. In the text, among other points, the agency questions the validity of scientific evidence that demonstrates that there is a risk of death for the mother during teenage pregnancy.

The document argues, without citing references, that such studies present “some contradictions and inconsistencies regarding this quantification of mortality risk”, and that age should not be used as a “single factor of indication for interruption of pregnancies due to risk of maternal death”. , and each case must be analyzed individually.

In Brazil, the termination of a pregnancy is allowed in cases of rape, fetal anencephaly and risk of death for the pregnant woman. There is no pregnancy without risk. But it is known that all risks increase when the mother is under 20 years of age: the possibility of spontaneous abortion, anemia, high blood pressure, premature birth and death, for example, for both the pregnant woman and the fetus.

That’s why, according to obstetricians, pregnancy in childhood or adolescence is always considered high risk.

Understand the health risks of teen pregnancy

The first period — or menarche —, which usually happens between the ages of 9 and 16, is not a sign that a girl is ready to become a mother. Ovulations themselves are neither regular nor frequent during this period. It is considered that the woman’s body is only ready to bear a child after the age of 20.

In the first half of adolescence, the hip bones still haven’t widened, which can be a problem during childbirth. The ligament bones and the perineum, for example, may also not be able to withstand the strain at this age.

It is known that the organism of the pregnant girl, also in full development, can compete for food with that of the child. One of the main risks in this scenario is anemia: although any pregnancy can cause iron deficiency, studies show that the condition is much worse in early pregnancy. The consequences include fetal malnutrition, with risks of sequelae and drastic changes in the woman’s blood flow.

It is estimated that the prevalence of severe anemia is twice as high in pregnant adolescents compared to pregnant women over 20 years of age.

Other problems that can occur in high-risk pregnancies, which include all those that occur during adolescence, are preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, the birth of very small babies and prematurity.

Lack of prenatal care and psychological risks

Adolescent pregnancy is also considered the most cited social risk for school dropout among low-income girls. This is because, according to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), most early pregnancies occur in adolescents from more vulnerable social classes, which can result in school dropout, difficulty in entering the job market and family conflicts.

Obstetricians report that, when they arrive at the health service pregnant, many of these girls usually already have anemia and other problems resulting from nutritional deficiencies, which makes their condition much more fragile.

Because of their social status and because they are not mature enough to understand the importance of this care, 80% of pregnant girls do not have proper prenatal care, which increases the risk of problems such as gestational diabetes, which is much more frequent in girls under 14 .

Another problem is the sudden rise in blood pressure, which can shoot up from the twentieth week of pregnancy, in the phenomenon of preeclampsia, twice as common in adolescents, due to a greater difficulty for the young organism to adapt to this very different state.

If the pregnancy is carried on, eclampsia is nine times more common in teenagers than in women over 20 years old. Even without eclampsia, severe bleeding can occur, which is more common in the first child, which is usually the case in teenagers. Complications in childbirth are the seventh preventable cause of death among girls.

The risks of teenage pregnancy are not restricted to physiological health. The condition can also affect the psychological and self-esteem of adolescents. Cases of suicide and depression in this scenario are considered warning signs.

*With information from reports published on 08/20/2020 and 02/03/2020.