Prince Harry banned from wearing military uniform at the Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry was banned from wearing military uniform at the farewell events for Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96, last Thursday (8/9).

Indignantly, the Duke of Sussex said, through a spokespersonthat “his decade of service is not determined by the uniform he wears”.

“We respectfully ask that the focus remains on Her Majesty’s life and legacy,” exclaimed the representative of the Queen’s grandson.

Only active members of British royalty may wear uniforms on ceremonial occasions. As well as Prince Andrew, younger brother of King Charles III, Meghan Markle’s husband will wear a conventional suit to say goodbye to his grandmother.

The sovereign’s funeral will take place on the 19th. In addition to the royal family, politicians and heads of state from around the world were invited to pay their last respects to her. Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-lived monarch, will be buried in St. George, with her husband Prince Philip.