Prince Harry banned from wearing military uniform at the Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry was banned from wearing military uniform at the farewell events for Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96, last Thursday (8/9).
Indignantly, the Duke of Sussex said, through a spokespersonthat “his decade of service is not determined by the uniform he wears”.
“We respectfully ask that the focus remains on Her Majesty’s life and legacy,” exclaimed the representative of the Queen’s grandson.
Only active members of British royalty may wear uniforms on ceremonial occasions. As well as Prince Andrew, younger brother of King Charles III, Meghan Markle’s husband will wear a conventional suit to say goodbye to his grandmother.
The sovereign’s funeral will take place on the 19th. In addition to the royal family, politicians and heads of state from around the world were invited to pay their last respects to her. Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-lived monarch, will be buried in St. George, with her husband Prince Philip.
Queen Elizabeth
With the death of her father, King George VI, Elizabeth hastily returned from Kenya for the patriarch’s funeral. The older of the only two heirs to the throne, Elizabeth assumed the crown at the age of 25.PA Images via Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip
Crowned in 1953, she became queen regnant of seven independent Commonwealth of Nations countries: the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan and Ceylon.The Print Collector/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth_2
Already married to Filipe Mountbatten, prince in Greece and Denmark, she stayed by his side for 73 years, until her husband’s death in 2021.@theroyalfamily/Playback/Instagram
Prince Charles in the back of the car with his mother Queen Elizabeth and sister Princess Anne in 1953
Together they had four children: Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex. In the picture, Prince Charles appears in the back of the car with his mother and sister, Princess Anne, in 1953.Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Edward
On the famous balcony of Buckingham Palace, the sovereign presented all the successors to the throne. In the image, it presents the youngest, Prince Edward.Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
British Royalty – Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip
In the click, ahead, William, Charles, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Camilla Parker and WilliamTim Graham/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth
The queen was born in 1926. Her reign began in 1952Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles
Charles is the heir to the British thronePaul Edwards – WPA Pool/Getty Images
31 – Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth, Prince George and Prince William
In order, the heirs to the British throne after Elizabeth are Charles, William and George, respectively. @theroyalfamily/Playback/Instagram
Meghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip
Bridal Meghan Markle. In the background, the Queen and Prince PhilipGetty Images
Camilla Parker, Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, William and Kate Middleton
Queen Elizabeth II with the two successors to the throne and their wivesDominic Lipinski-WPA Pool/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Phillip, who died in April 2021Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth
Queen at the opening of Parliament, 2021Richard Pohle – WPA Pool/Getty Images