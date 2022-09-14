Princess Anne says goodbye to her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in an emotional way

Princess Anne, daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, who died last Thursday, said goodbye to his mother in an emotional way with a text published on the official profile of the royal family on Instagram, where they accumulate almost 13 million followers this Tuesday (13).

“A statement from the Princess Royal: I was lucky enough to share the last 24 hours of my dear Mother’s life. It was an honor and a privilege to accompany you on your last trips. Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been humbling and heartening,” she began.

“We will all share unique memories. I offer my thanks to each and everyone who shares our sense of loss. We may have remembered how much of their presence and contribution to our national identity we take for granted.”

In the text, she also mentioned her brother who has just assumed the throne. “I am also very grateful for the support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the added responsibilities of the Monarchy. To my mother the Queen, thank you,” declared the sister of King Charles III, who has bizarre habits.

Heads of State and celebrities bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II

At the age of 96, Queen Elizabeth II passed away last week at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. King Charles III, who assumed the throne after the death of his mother after 70 years of reign, Anne, Andrew and Edward, who are the other children of the monarch, went to the castle to say goodbye to the monarch. Already on social media, celebrities and heads of state lamented.

Joe Biden, President of the United States, said: “Queen Elizabeth II was a statesman of unparalleled dignity and steadfastness who deepened the fundamental alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special.”

Elton John spoke up. “With the rest of the nation, I was deeply saddened to hear the news of Queen Elizabeth’s death. She was an inspiring presence, and guided the country through some of our best and worst times with grace, decency and genuine affection. Queen Elizabeth He was a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss him dearly.”

“All my life, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood, I remember seeing the highlights of her wedding on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young woman, to the much-loved grandmother of nation. My most sincere condolences go out to the royal family,” wrote Mick Jagger.