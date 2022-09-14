Princess Anne speaks about Elizabeth II’s death: “Lucky to share the last hours of life” – Who

+



Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

THE princess anne, 72, published a text in honor of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8 at the age of 96. Only child of the monarch, sister of the king Charles III, and of the princes Andrew and Edwardthe princess made an emotional publication in memory of the queen.

“A statement from the Princess Royal: I was lucky enough to share the last 24 hours of my dear Mother’s life. It was an honor and a privilege to accompany her on her last trips. Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been a humbling and encouraging act. Let’s all share unique memories. I offer my thanks to everyone who shares our sense of loss. We will certainly remember how much their presence and contribution built our national identity. I am also very grateful for the support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the additional responsibilities of the Monarchy. To my mother, the Queen, thank you.”

Queen Elizabeth II’s body arrived at St. Giles, in Edinburgh, last Monday (12). The information was revealed through the official social networks of the Royal Family.

The procession left Balmoral Castle, Scotland, on Sunday morning (11). The entourage with the monarch’s body made a six-hour journey to Edinburgh, starting a journey that will end on September 19.