Problems in Palmeiras women’s football turn into legal cases

The Palmeiras women’s team entered the field last Saturday (10), for the return game of the semifinal of the Brasileirão in the category, against Corinthians, without the titular defense duo Agustina and Thais.

According to reporter Felipe Brisola, during the broadcast of the match by Sportv, Agustina was cut from the match for disciplinary reasons, when the player would have had a disproportionate reaction for not being the captain in the last game. In solidarity with her colleague, Thais refused to act on Saturday.

Outside of the last game, the two athletes also did not train with the squad on Monday (12) and are awaiting a decision on their future at the club.

In view of the situation, Palmeiras handed the case over to the legal department for analysis and, so far, no information has been released.

The palestrinas ended up eliminated in the semifinal of the Women’s Brasileirão, by Corinthians, after losing the first game by 2×1, at Neo Química Arena, and the return game by 4×0, at Allianz Parque.

This season, Palmeiras faces the disputes of the Campeonato Paulista and the Libertadores. The next appointment of the palestrinas is scheduled for Thursday (15), against São José, at 17:00 (Brasília time), away from home, for Paulistão Feminino.

