Project includes scientific police in the Single Public Security System – News

09/13/2022 – 08:51

Elaine Menke/House of Representatives The author of the proposal, Representative Sanderson

Bill 2063/22 recognizes the police nature of the activity carried out by scientific police officers and includes them in the Unified Public Security System (Susp).

Present in several Brazilian states, the scientific police is the public body responsible for forensic and medico-legal expertise, necessary for the elucidation of crimes when there are traces.

Under analysis by the Chamber of Deputies, the text amends the law that created the Susp (Law 13.675/18) and the National Policy on Public Security and Social Defense (PNSPDS).

According to the author of the project, Deputy Sanderson (PL-RS), with the creation of Susp, in 2018, public security agencies, such as civil, military and federal police, security secretariats and municipal guards were integrated to act in a cooperative, systemic and harmonious way, as is already the case in the health system.

“Despite its institutional importance for the elucidation of crimes, today the scientific police are not included in the list of members of Susp, which is why I present this bill, including the scientific police in Susp”, he said.

Procedure

The proposal will be analyzed in conclusive character by the Public Security and Combating Organized Crime and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship commissions.

