PSG coach praises Neymar before Champions League match

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier is delighted with Neymar’s start to the season. In a press conference held this Tuesday (13), prior to the duel against Maccabi Haifa, for the Champions League, the coach highlighted not only the good performance of the Brazilian, but also his delivery.

“Neymar is an artist. He is a player who works a lot for the team, both offensively and defensively”, declared Galtier.

“It would be simplistic to think that his good start to the season is just down to me and my team. There was an awareness of Ney towards last season when he was less efficient, less present. He has big goals at the heart of a particular season. . It arrived on time, just right and it worked well beforehand. We wanted to put him in the best condition so that he was in the best possible mood”, he explained.

In nine games so far in the 2022/23 cycle, Neymar already has 10 goals scored and five assists. In this way, he has already surpassed his start in the 2014/15 and 2018/19 seasons, for Barcelona and PSG, respectively. On both occasions, the striker scored the same 10 goals, but in 10 matches.

In addition to praising his number 10, Galtier confirmed the absence of defender Kimpembé for the Champions League clash. The French defender has been diagnosed with an injury to his left leg and will be out for six weeks. Keylor Navas and Renato Sanches, also injured, did not travel to Israel.

The game against Maccabi Haifa is scheduled for this Wednesday, at 16:00 (Brasília time). In their debut, the Parisian club beat Juventus 2-1, with two goals from Mbappé.