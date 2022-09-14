PT coalition triggers PF and TRE to investigate “call shots” against Camilo, Elmano and Izolda

The coalition “Ceará Cadaz Mais Forte”, headed by Elmano Freitas (PT) as a candidate for the State Government, he regretted and denounced a system of “shooting telemarketing calls” to cell phones, with “fakenews” against PT, the former governor Camilo Santana (PT) and the current Chief Executive of Ceará, Izolda Cela (no party).

As Elmano reported on social media, through a note, calls with false information occur without identification and under the pretext of “false electoral research”. He claims that the Federal Police (PF) it’s the Regional Electoral Court (TRE) have already been called to investigate the case in the electoral and criminal spheres.

“It is with unpleasant surprise that we realize the level of lowliness that they try to impose on the election”, says an excerpt from the statement published on social networks. In the image, it is possible to see a message forwarded on WhatsApp, informing that a user received a call from Argentina “with accusations against Elmano, Camilo and Izolda”.

Commenting on the case on social media, Camilo Santana, who is running for a seat in the Senate in the 2022 elections, classifies what happened as “absolutely regrettable” and adds that “the people of Ceará will give the answer (about what happened) at the polls”.

See in full the note released by the coalition “Ceará Cada Vez Mais Forte”

“The Ceará Increasingly Stronger coalition deeply regrets the firing of telemarketing calls, without identification, to cell phones with fakenews against Elmano Freitas, Camilo Santana and Governor Izolda Cela, under the pretext of missing this electoral poll.

It is with unpleasant surprise that we realize the level of lowliness they are trying to impose on the election. The Ceará coalition is increasingly committed to carrying on with a purposeful campaign and with total respect for the electoral process and, in particular, for our brothers and sisters from Ceará. The Federal Police and the Regional Electoral Court will be called in to investigate the crime in the electoral and criminal spheres.”

