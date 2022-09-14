Public visitation of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II begins in London this Wednesday; see what are the upcoming funeral ceremony events | World

King Charles and his two sons, Princes William and Harry, and other members of the royal family will take part in a solemn procession in London in which Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin will be carried from Buckingham Palace to Parliament on Wednesday. ), where it will be exposed to the public for four days.

The queen died last week at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The country has entered 10 days of official mourning.

1 of 2 Coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at the airport near London on September 13, 2022 — Photo: Andrew Matthews/Reuters Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at the airport near London on September 13, 2022 — Photo: Andrew Matthews/Reuters

2 of 2 People in front of Buckingham Palace in London on September 13, 2022 — Photo: Henry Nicholls/Reuters People in front of Buckingham Palace in London on September 13, 2022 — Photo: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Route to Parliament

On Wednesday afternoon, the imperial state crown will be placed on top of the coffin, along with a wreath.

Charles and other royals will pray near the body, and at 2:22 pm (10:22 am EDT), the coffin will be placed in a carriage to be taken to Westminster Hall, a medieval building that forms part of the Parliament building complex.

Charles must walk silently behind the carriage with all the other royals, including his brothers Anne, Andrew and Edward.

William and Harry will also be in the procession.

Kate, wife of William, and Meghan, wife of Harry, Meghan, will travel by car, as will Camilla, the queen consort.

The streets of central London will be closed to traffic. Large crowds are expected to line up to watch the procession.

In Hyde Park, shots will be fired every minute, and Parliament’s Big Ben clock will chime.

When the procession arrives at Westminster Hall, the coffin will be carried by soldiers and placed on a wooden stand. There will be a short ceremony led by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the spiritual head of the Church of England.

The queen’s body will be visited for four days, until the funeral on 19 September. About 750 thousand people are expected. There are already queues for visits, which should reach a length of up to 7.5 kilometers.

Wednesday’s event should be relatively small. The large-scale ceremonial procession on September 19 is likely to be one of the largest the country has ever witnessed.

On Tuesday, Elizabeth’s body was flown from Edinburgh to London on a plane for ceremonies in the capital.

Princess Anne, the Queen’s only child, traveled with the coffin on the plane. In a statement, she said it was an honor and a privilege to accompany her mother at the end of the journey.

Back in London, as the car entered the palace gates, police scouts on motorcycles bowed their heads.

Late on Tuesday, the coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace. Charles III was there to receive the body along with his children and grandchildren, as well as the children of Elizabeth’s late sister Margaret.

At night, the coffin was taken to the so-called Sala da Proa.