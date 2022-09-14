Qatar Club increases Rony’s proposal to R$85 million, but Palmeiras denies it and puts a condition for business, says Pascoal

Club do Qatar increased the proposal from R$ 77 million to R$ 85 million, but, again, ran into the denial of Palmeiras

interested in hiring Ronthe Qatari club increased the proposal to BRL 77 million to BRL 85 million. Nonetheless, heard once again the ‘no’ of the palm trees.

during the program ESPN FC this Tuesday (13), Osvaldo Pascoalcommentator for the sports channels of disney, revealed the new move by the Arab team. However, alviverde’s stance is the same: any deal will only happen after the end of the current season.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

“The Qatari club has increased the proposal to BRL 85 million by Ron. was from BRL 77 million. Leila Pereira said ‘thank you very much’. Ron, as well as Danilo and the agreement with Scarpa, only when the season is over. Scarpa, everyone knows what happened, Danilo waiting for the final proposal and Rony seeing the possibility”, said Pascoal.

O ESPN.com.br had already anticipated in recent days that the shirt 10 staff had authorized the Qatari club to negotiate with Palmeiras your hiring. However, the alviverde team does not officially admit the existence of a proposal. The Asian country window is open until the 15th of September.

Hired in early 2020, Rony is a key player in the club’s main achievements in recent years. With 149 games and 42 goals scored, has in his curriculum two conquests of the CONMEBOL Libertadores It’s from Paulista championshipone Brazil’s Cup is South American Recopa.