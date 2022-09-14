Queen Elizabeth II: monarch will be buried with jewels of sentimental value. Know which ones!

Queen Elizabeth II will be buried only on Monday (19) (+ know all the protocols until the day of the funeral), 11 days after his death. The monarch, who died aged 96 and had the longest reign in the UK, will be buried at Westminster Abbey in London. Owner of a millionaire jewelry collectionElizabeth II will be buried only with those of greater sentimental significance to her.

According to experts heard by the newspaper “Daily Mail”, Elizabeth II will be buried with her wedding ring to Philipwhich lasted 72 years, and a pair of pearl earrings. The ring is made of Welsh gold and belonged to Elizabeth’s parents. Earrings, on the other hand, were accessories that were not lacking in the composition of the queen’s looks.

In addition to the jewels with which she will be buried, Elizabeth II still had about 300 pieces, including 98 brooches, 34 pairs of earrings and 15 rings. The accessories are kept in the Queen’s Gallery at Buckingham Palace.

Procession of the Queen’s body takes place without the presence of the grandchildren

On Monday (12), members of the Royal Family gathered to accompany the Queen’s funeral procession. Elizabeth II’s coffin, which has a surprising curiosity, was paraded in an official procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to Giles Cathedral.

Members of the Royal Family, including King Charles III, accompanied the vehicle with the Queen’s coffin on foot. Upon arrival, the monarch’s body was taken inside by men in uniform.