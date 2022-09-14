Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrives at Westminster Hall; line for honors is over 8 km – News

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrived at Westminster Hall, in the British Parliament, this Wednesday (14), after a procession that began at Buckingham Palace, accompanied on foot by King Charles III and his three brothers, Princess Anne and Princes Andrew and Edward, as well as their children, Princes William and Harry.

Upon arriving at Westminster Hall, the coffin was carried by soldiers of the Grenadier Guard and placed on a catafalque. During the occasion, there is a short service led by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the spiritual head of the Church of England.

The subjects will be able to pay tribute to the monarch at the place from this Wednesday until next Monday (19), the day of the funeral. About 750,000 people are expected to pass through the coffin.

People started lining up on the streets of London since last Tuesday night (13). The government has warned that it could stretch nearly five miles along the south bank of the River Thames and pass landmarks such as the London Eye Ferris wheel and a reconstruction of Shakespeare’s Globe theatre.

At dawn on Wednesday (14), the first in line woke up with a blanket, camping chair, tent and raincoat, a sign that they had stayed overnight. People who had slept at home began to arrive behind them, under the watchful eye of the mobilized agents.

“The night was very wet and cold, but I have a car seat and a big umbrella, so I stayed very dry. Better than the others!” joked Dan Ford, a 52-year-old retired police officer, who arrived at the scene on Tuesday. afternoon, with gloves and hat.

Authorities urged people in London to dress "appropriately" and warned that the wait could last for hours, even at night. The public will only be able to enter the funeral chapel with a small backpack, but without food or water.















