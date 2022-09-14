Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was made over 30 years ago

reproduction Men carry coffin with the body of Queen Elizabeth II

Less than a week after the death of the UK’s longest-serving monarch, funeral ceremonies have begun and are being attended by thousands of people. According to the British newspaper The Times, the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II was manufactured more than 30 years ago. Elel is made of English oak and lined with lead, just like her husband Prince Philip, who died in April 2021.

In the procession, the public will not be able to see the queen’s face, as the monarch’s coffin will be closed and covered with royal insignia and the royal flag.

In an interview with The Times four years ago, the funeral company Leverton and Sons said it did not know when and who produced the two coffins. It was reported that they were handed over when they started working for the royals in 1991.

“It’s English oak, which is very hard to find,” said then-funeral manager Andrew Leverton.

“It’s not something that can be done in a day,” he added.

The queen’s coffin will be transported to London on Tuesday night and the following day it will be placed in a purple-covered catafalque guarded by guards at the Palace of Westminster.

It was also decided that the scepter and the orb, a terrestrial globe with a cross symbolizing the Christian world on top, will be placed in the coffin, and that the royal standard will cover his coffin.

Get in on

Last Second channel on Telegram



and see the main news of the day in Brazil and in the World. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal.