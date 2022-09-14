Queen’s coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace; crowds follow the hearse’s path | World

King Charles III received, along with the rest of the royal family, the coffin with the body of Queen Elizabeth II this Tuesday (13) at Buckingham Palace in London, England.

Even with rain, thousands of people took to the streets to see the passage of the hearse that arrived from Scotland. Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96 years old. The country has entered 10 days of official mourning.

Princess Anne, the Queen’s only child, traveled with the coffin on the plane. In a statement, she said it was an honor and a privilege to accompany her mother at the end of the journey.

Share this report via WhatsApp

Share this report via Telegram

1 of 2 Hearse with coffin of Queen Elizabeth III arrives at Bucknigham Palace on Tuesday (13) – Photo: Reuters/Paul Childs Hearse with coffin of Queen Elizabeth III arrives at Bucknigham Palace on Tuesday (13) – Photo: Reuters/Paul Childs

Back in London, as the car entered the palace gates, police scouts on motorcycles bowed their heads.

Charles joined his three brothers, sons William and Harry and other members of the royal family to receive the coffin.

2 of 2 Coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at the airport near London on September 13, 2022 — Photo: Andrew Matthews/Reuters Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at the airport near London on September 13, 2022 — Photo: Andrew Matthews/Reuters

On Wednesday, the coffin will be carried in a carriage as part of a procession to Westminster Hall. The coffin will be there for visits until Monday (19), the day of the burial.

The public will be able to visit the coffin 24 hours a day until the morning of the burial ceremony.

President Joe Biden of the United States and Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil confirmed that they will attend the event.

King Charles will travel to the four parts of the UK during the funeral ceremony days.

On Tuesday, he went to Northern Ireland, where he was greeted by thousands of well-wishers with handshakes. He passed Hillsborough Castle, the monarch’s official residence in Northern Ireland.

The visit had political significance given the UK’s record in Ireland and the more recent years of violence in Northern Ireland.

At a ceremony at the castle, Northern Ireland Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey paid tribute to the Queen. In 2011, Elizabeth visited the Republic of Ireland and thus became the first British monarch to visit the country since independence from London nearly a century earlier.

Subjects support Charles more

New research has shown that Charles III has gained support since becoming king. Now 63% think he will be a good king, up 24 percentage points since March. Those who believe he will do a bad job are 15% (six months ago it was 31%), according to the YouGov poll.

Since becoming king, he has said repeatedly that he would follow his mother’s example.