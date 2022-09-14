Recognition of the Conmebol Cup as a South American title would make Botafogo gain almost 100 ranking points

The unification of the titles of the CONMEBOL Cup as being from Copa Sudamericana can positively impact the Botafogo in terms of ranking of the entity that governs football on the continent, according to a report by “GE”.

The CONMEBOL club ranking serves to guide the Copa Libertadores seedings in the group stage. If the 1993 CONMEBOL title is recognized as being from the Copa Sudamericana, Botafogo would earn almost 100 points.

Currently, the Botafogo is only 50th in the ranking, with 983.3 points, between Argentinos Juniors (992.2) and Newell’s Old Boys (976.7). But, according to calculations, the Glorious would add another 93.6 points relating to the 1993 title if recognition takes place.

This score is calculated as follows: title (60 points), five games won in the competition (24 points) and four draws (9.6 points).

Last Monday (12/9), a committee of clubs formed by the 16 teams that reached the round of 16 of this year’s Libertadores final decided in a positive way, even with the contrary votes of Corinthians, Flamengo and palm trees.

The national confederations asked for more time to analyze the issue, and a final decision on the unification of the Copa Sudamericana titles must be taken at the executive council meeting, which could take place in October.