Record of Thiago Neves, ex-Cruzeiro and Flu, enters the Guinness Book

photo: reproduction Thiago Neves is the only player with three goals in a Copa Libertadores final

The attacking midfielder Thiago Neves, currently without a club, entered the record books this Monday (12). Guinness World Records honored the former Cruzeiro, Fluminense and Flamengo player for his unique feat: he is the only athlete to score three goals in a Copa Libertadores final.

Thiago reached this mark in the 2008 decision of the tournament, when he defended Tricolor Carioca. In the second game of the finals against LDU, shirt 10 scored three goals in Fluminense’s comeback victory by 3-1.

As the team from Rio de Janeiro had lost the first leg by 2-0, the title was decided on penalties. In terms of recovery, the Ecuadorians won 3-1. In addition to Thiago Neves, other stars such as Washington and Conca lost their efforts.

“Thanks to Guinness World Records for the gift and recognition of this unprecedented hat-trick in a Libertadores final. The result of that night was far from what the fans, players and the club wanted at the time”, said the athlete in a post on Instagram.

“This wound is still open, but, fortunately, with the learning of defeat, that generation was strengthened. Soon after, Fluminense would win the third and fourth Brazilian championships and I am very proud to have been part of this group in victories and defeats”, he added.

In all, Thiago played 163 matches and scored 48 goals with the Fluminense shirt. The midfielder won the 2007 Copa do Brasil, the 2012 Campeonato Carioca and the 2012 Srie A for the tricolor club. In 2007, he was elected by Placar Magazine as the Brazilian Ballon d’Or.