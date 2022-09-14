Reduction in the price of cooking gas should have little impact on inflation

posted on 09/13/2022 03:55



(credit: Minervino Junior/CB/DA Press)

As of this Tuesday, cooking gas will be 4.7% cheaper at refineries. According to Petrobras, the average price of a 13kg cylinder with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) will rise from R$54.94 to R$52.34. It is worth mentioning that, for the consumer, the amount charged is much higher, since it is increased by the margins of distributors and resellers.

It was the second reduction in the price of LPG in the year, according to data from the state-owned company. On March 11, the price of the cylinder went from R$50.15 to R$58.21 – an increase of 16.07%. The first reduction took place on April 9, when the LPG cylinder cost R$54.94, 5.61% lower than the previous price. With the new price cut, a kilo of LPG will cost R$4.03 instead of R$4.23, a reduction of R$0.20, according to the Petrobras note.

“This reduction follows the evolution of reference prices and is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practice, which seeks to balance its prices with the market, but without passing on to domestic prices the conjunctural volatility of quotations and the exchange rate. “, the company said in a statement.

The new reduction in the price of cooking gas, however, should have little effect on official inflation, as measured by the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA). According to economist André Braz, from Fundação Getulio Vargas, every 1% less in bottled gas has an impact of 0.01 percentage point on the IPCA accumulated in 12 months “For the housewife, the reduction won’t make much difference , because cooking gas has already risen 20% in 12 months, above inflation. The drop is small, but it is good, because there was no mention of a reduction in the cost of the product. Gas continues to be an expensive item for the budget of families, but shows some price drop”, he said.





Gasoline

Earlier this month, Petrobras announced a 7% reduction in the liter of gasoline. Since the last day 2, the average price of a liter of fuel type A in refineries has increased from R$ 3.53 to R$ 3.28. It was the fourth reduction in the year, with two drops in July, one in August and one in September. As a result, considering the amount of R$ 4.06 that was in force from June 18 to July 19, the average price at refineries was reduced by 19.2%.

According to data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), from January to August, the price of gasoline dropped 19.30% in the year and 9.20% in the accumulated in 12 months. The price of diesel oil, on the other hand, accumulates increases of 34.27% in the year and 53.16% in 12 months.

For the general coordinator of the Unique Federation of Oil Workers (FUP), Deyvid Bacelar, the drop in gas prices is yet another electoral measure by the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government. “Within 20 days of the election, the government is chasing losses, after three years and eight months of record highs in derivatives prices, readjusted based on the mistaken import parity price policy (PPI)”, highlighted the unionist, in note. “Pressed by the electoral calendar, the management of Petrobras became an instrument of political campaign on the eve of the elections, starting to reduce the range of lowering of fuel prices. The fall in the price of cooking gas follows this strategy”, he added.

According to a survey by FUP and the Inter-union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese) based on data from the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) and Petrobras, the rise in the price of cooking gas at refineries was 119.1%, only during the current government, above the inflation measured by the IPCA in the same period, of 25.3%. Meanwhile, the minimum wage was readjusted by 21.4%.

For the consumer, the accumulated change in the price of cooking gas in the same period was lower, 61.2%. In the case of the price charged at the gas station, the accumulated increase for diesel oil in the Bolsonaro government totals 102.5% and for gasoline, 19%.