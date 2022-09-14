Regi Leme comments on the possibility of Drugovich racing at Interlagos

Credit: Disclosure/Instagram – @felipedrugovich

In a live with Rubinho Barrichello on Instagram, last Monday (12), journalist Reginaldo Leme spoke about what he knows about the contract that Felipe Drugovich signed with Aston Martin F1 to be a reserve driver, in addition to commenting on the possibility of the current Formula 2 champion to drive in the Brazilian Grand Prix, in Interlagos.

“He is entitled to two free practices and there was talk that maybe… I don’t know if he could ride in Brazil this year. Could he?”, said Reginaldo Leme, answering a question from Rubinho about another possibility that was ventilated of Drugovich driving at Interlagos by the AlphaTauri F1 team.

“No, he had the conversation there with AlhpaTauri, but now I think it’s over. It’s a sure deal already, signed contract [com a Aston Martin f1]. Now I need to know training details”, said the journalist. In addition, he responded to followers if Drugovich made a good choice, given that Aston Martin F1 has both vacancies closed for at least two seasons.

“So, it’s been announced and it’s a team that everyone is saying: ‘hey, but there’s Alonso with a two-year contract and the other driver is the owner’s son. What is the chance and how soon?’ That’s what they know, they’re the ones who talked to each other. I’ll know the details and everything, but the promise must be good, the package must be good”, concluded Reginaldo Leme.

F1 returns in October for the Singapore GP

After another victory for defending champion Max Verstappen, at Monza, F1 returns on the 2nd of October for the Singapore Grand Prix, in the seventeenth stage of the Formula 1 season in 2022.