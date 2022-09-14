Reinforced breakfast helps you lose weight: is it myth or truth?

A study published in the Scientific Journal Cell Metabolism raised some information about the relationship between mealtimes and the reduction of body mass and fat. We selected 30 people up to 50 years old, divided into groups that received the most calories in the morning or in the evening.

Although the results showed a small difference, behavioral reports help to understand the importance of breakfast.

a subtle difference

People who consumed 45% of their daily calories in the morning managed to lose 3.33 kg, while the volunteers on the night diet lost 3.38 kg. This small difference did not reveal many observations, however, it must be considered that the study was not carried out in an isolated way in the laboratory, because the recruits were free in their homes, having partially affected the confidence in the research.

behavioral advantages

Assuming the need for further analysis, the analysis shows that in the long term, concentrating caloric consumption in the early hours of the day tends to be beneficial. The reports of those who took part in the morning tests reveal less desire to eat outside meals throughout the day. In this way, the Breakfast helps in weight loss by providing satiety.

Prevention of diseases

Avoiding overweight, in a way, is acting in the prevention of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes type 2 and other serious medical conditions. External factors are just as important as genetics and need to be monitored. When you have breakfast correctly, choosing foods that provide the necessary nutrients, the food compulsion associated with difficulty in losing weight ends up being reduced.

Skipping meals disrupts emotional balance and makes your body store fat, while losing energy. A tired person acts on impulse and is more likely to make poor food choices, opting for fast food and items that provide emotional comfort and not necessarily nutritional content.