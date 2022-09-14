Rejection of Lula goes to 41%; Bolsonaro’s rate is 50%

Search PowerDate held from September 11 to 13 shows that the percentage of voters who reject voting for the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in the 1st round of elections rose 5 percentage points since the end of August. Now 41% say they don’t cast their vote “no way” to the PT.

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is still more rejected than Lula –50% of voters deny the possibility of voting for him. The rate has been stable since the March 13-15 round.

The lifting of PowerDate was held shortly after of the bicentennial of Independence, on September 7, when acts favorable to the president were carried out in several cities, and captured possible variations in public opinion from the demonstrations.

“SINGLE OPTION”: BOLSONARO GROWS

The president has been registering a gradual increase in the rate of those who consider him the only option to vote in the presidential elections. At the beginning of June, he had 31%. Now, he scores 37%.

Lula is ahead in this regard, with 42%. It has been recording stability. The PT already had 45% of voters considering him as “the only one they would vote for” in the July 3-5 round.

VOTING POTENTIAL

In the sum of potential votes (“the only one I would vote for” + “could vote”), Lula has 56%, the same percentage registered in the previous week. Bolsonaro scores 44% – oscillation within the margin of error compared to 7 days earlier.

The maintenance of the percentages points to a rigidity in the capacity of the 2 main candidates to expand their voting horizon to less than 3 weeks before the elections. The question is crucial to define whether or not there will be a 2nd round.

Today, the general scenario of the poll in the 1st round shows Lula with 43% of the votes and Bolsonaro, with 37%. In valid votes, the PT has 45%, compared to 39% for the current Chief Executive.

The Lula campaign tries to attract the useful vote of the voters of Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Simone Tebet (MDB), who marked 8% and 5% of the intentions. The reversal of these preferences in favor of Lula could be decisive in giving the former president a 3rd term in the Planalto Palace.

DIFFERENCES IN SURVEYS

This presidential election is proving challenging for companies doing research. There are many results indicating divergent signals. It was difficult to know what the real trend is at this moment.

It is important to say that all polls are right, each within the methodology chosen. Each system can have advantages and disadvantages, depending on the situation they want to determine.

In 2018, for example, there was much “embarrassed vote” in Jair Bolsonaro. Some face-to-face surveys had difficulty capturing this type of preference. The telephone polls, on the other hand, gave more comfort to part of the voters who opted for the then presidential candidate for the PSL (today, Bolsonaro is in the PL).

It is still unclear what impact each methodology has on data collection. But it is already known that in-person polls tend to have a result pointing to a looser leadership of Lula. And telephone surveys (especially automated and neutral ones, with a recording asking the questions, like the PowerDate) tend to show a tighter contest.

In the United States, face-to-face polling has not been used for decades to measure voting intentions at the national level. The extreme polarized environment hinders data collection when the interviewer and the interviewee are face to face.

In short, it is important to note that it is not a question of there being an error in one or another research. They are different methodologies. At the end of this campaign it will be possible to know which system was most appropriate to point out trends in the current Brazilian political moment.

METHODOLOGY

The search PowerDate was carried out from September 4 to 6, 2022. 3,500 people aged 16 years or older were interviewed in 317 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. A parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in the variables of sex, age, education, region and income. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

The interviews were carried out by telephone (for landlines and cell phones), using the URA (Audible Response Unit) system, in which the interviewee listens to recorded questions and responds through the keyboard of the device. The confidence interval of the study is 95%.

For readability, search results have been rounded. Because of this process, it is possible that the sum of some of the results is different from 100. Differences between the total frequencies and the percentages in tables of cross variables may appear due to non-response occurrences. This study was carried out with the resources of the PowerDatea research company that is part of the media group Power360 Journalism. The results are published in an editorial partnership with the TV Cultura. The research is registered with the TSE under the number BR-02955/2022.